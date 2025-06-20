Air India Cancels Multiple Domestic, International Flights Including Two From Dubai

A number of Air India flights, including two from Dubai to India, have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said. Flights AI906 from Dubai to Chennai and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad are among the cancelled international flights, reported ANI.

Other sectors cancelled include AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, domestic flights AI874 from Pune to Delhi; AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi; AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai.

Recommended For YouUAE: Why this German expat believes life is the best financial advisor

It has also offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers, the airline said.

Reducing international operations

Air India said on Wednesday, June 18 it will cut international operations on its widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks, citing ongoing safety inspections and operational disruptions following last week's deadly crash of one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash of flight AI171 , which killed 241 people and marked the world's deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

The airline said in a statement that inspections had been completed on 26 of its 33 Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft, and those 26 have been cleared for service.

The cuts, effective until at least mid-July, were being implemented "to ensure stability of operations, better efficiency and minimise inconvenience to passengers," the Tata Group-owned airline said.

Flight AI171, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing all but one on board and about 30 people on the ground.

[With agency inputs]