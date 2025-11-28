Azerbaijan, Jordan Discuss Expansion Of Cooperation
The leaders highlighted that Azerbaijan-Jordan relations continue to develop on the principles of friendship and cooperation. It was noted that the close personal ties between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan serve as a pivotal element in this progress.
During the meeting, prospects for further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including trade and economic relations, investment, humanitarian initiatives, and other areas, were discussed.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, also attended the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment