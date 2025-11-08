403
Türkiye Prioritizes Energy Transformation
(MENAFN) Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz announced on Friday that Türkiye is placing energy transformation at the center of its national development agenda, stressing that the nation’s clean energy initiatives also bolster macroeconomic stability.
He expressed his satisfaction in presenting Türkiye’s vision for energy transformation during the energy transition Session held in Belem, Brazil, as part of the COP30 climate change conference.
According to Yilmaz, Türkiye has “increased the share of renewable energy in installed capacity to 60%,” as he stated on the Turkish social media network NSosyal.
He emphasized that satisfying the world’s rising energy demand in a secure, cost-effective, and sustainable way necessitates an integrated strategy.
“Through energy efficiency, technological investments, and diversification of resources, we have implemented a transformation that reduces external dependency,” he said.
Yilmaz further noted that Türkiye intends to pursue an even more ambitious energy vision in the coming years, focusing on quadrupling solar and wind capacity, encouraging low-carbon production, and adopting next-generation technologies.
Underscoring Türkiye’s determination to establish a solid basis for a fair, organized, and inclusive energy transition through hydrogen strategies, energy efficiency programs, and innovative technology investments, the vice president underlined the importance of global cooperation and shared responsibility in achieving a sustainable energy future.
