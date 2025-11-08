Taiwan Badminton Star Tai Tzu-Ying Announces Retirement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Taipei: Taiwan's badminton star and Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying has announced her retirement, saying her era "has come to an end" but that she hopes her spirit stays with fans.

“A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me,” Tai, 31, said in a Facebook post late Friday.

Born in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, Tai has been struggling with injuries since last year and unable to return to the international circuit.

The three-time champion at both the All England Open and the Asian Championships recalled her elimination from the Paris Olympics at the group stage last year, calling it“the toughest time of my career”.

“Before the Olympics, I wasn't sure if my injured foot would allow me to compete, but I gave it my all. Others didn't give up on me, so I couldn't give up on myself,” she wrote.

“I couldn't end my career the way I had hoped, and it took me a while to come to terms with that.”

Tai added that she underwent surgery and lengthy rehabilitation on both legs, and thanked everyone who supported her recovery.

"I haven't decided what I'll do next, but for now, I'm going to enjoy a life without alarm clocks."

Tai ended the announcement by saying:“The TTY (her initials) era has come to an end, but I hope the spirit of TTY stays with you always.”

Tai started training and competing in badminton in elementary school and eventually became the first Taiwanese player to take the world number one title in late 2016.

She regained the title three more times between 2018 and 2020, bringing her total time on the top spot to a record 214 weeks.

"Thank you for your hard work!" said Taiwan President Lai Ching-te in a message posted under Tai's retirement announcement on her Facebook page.

"Thank you for letting the world see Taiwan's strength through your sweat and perseverance.

"Your dedication and smile have long been a source of pride for all Taiwanese people."

