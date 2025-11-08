Azerbaijani Army's Patriotic Triumph Puts World On Notice, Veteran Says
Born in 1976 in the Gobustan district, Balayev said that his boundless love for his homeland called him to the battlefield from a young age.
“During the First Karabakh War, I served for 4 years and 9 months in the Murovdag direction. During that time, I was wounded three times. When the Second Patriotic War began, a special operations group consisting of veterans of the first war was formed. As part of that group, I took part in the battles in the directions of Khojavand, Gubadli, and Zangilan,” he said.
The veteran noted that even though he was wounded in the center of Gubadli on November 8, 2020, he did not leave his combat position:
“After receiving first aid, I returned to the battlefield. That day, we were united as one fist for the sake of our homeland,” he added.
He also emphasized that the Victory in the Patriotic War is a triumph of national unity, military professionalism, and the resolute will of the Commander-in-Chief.
“I congratulate all our people, especially the Commander-in-Chief, the heroic personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, my comrades-in-arms, and my fellow veterans. May God have mercy on our martyrs on this Victory. We owe everything to them and their families. May God never show our grandchildren or great-grandchildren the horrors of war,” the veteran concluded.
