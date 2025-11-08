Enemy Strikes Critical Infrastructure In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another massive attack by the enemy. The target is critical infrastructure, including in Oleksandriia district," Raikovych wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties from the enemy attack.

SES units have begun extinguishing the fire, and all relevant services are working. The territory is being inspected.

As previously reported, on the morning of November 8, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack on regions of Ukraine.