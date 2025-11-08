Türkiye Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day Anniversary

Türkiye Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day Anniversary
The message was shared on the ministry's official“X” account, expressing Türkiye's solidarity and deep respect for Azerbaijan's national pride and sacrifice.
"We congratulate the fifth anniversary of the victory won by the Azerbaijani people with determination and heroism, and we commemorate with respect and mercy all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the homeland," the post read.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment