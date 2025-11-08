Türkiye Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's triumph in the Patriotic War,reports.

The message was shared on the ministry's official“X” account, expressing Türkiye's solidarity and deep respect for Azerbaijan's national pride and sacrifice.

"We congratulate the fifth anniversary of the victory won by the Azerbaijani people with determination and heroism, and we commemorate with respect and mercy all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the homeland," the post read.