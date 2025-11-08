Jio, Airtel To Increase Tariffs Again: Here's What To Expect

Phone Bill: This is shocking news for Jio and Airtel users. It seems the Indian telecom sector is once again getting ready for tariff revisions. If this happens, mobile data plan prices could go up by 10 percent.

India's telecom sector is huge, with widespread mobile use. Now, it's preparing for another tariff hike. Jio, Airtel, and Vi plan to raise data prices by about 10% soon.

Jio and Airtel have quietly burdened users by removing 1GB/day prepaid plans. Now, customers must buy pricier 1.5GB/day plans, starting at Rs. 299 instead of the old Rs. 249.

Companies push users to use more data and pay for it. They also promote monthly/quarterly plans with promised benefits. A 10% tariff hike is likely, but not yet confirmed by Jio/Airtel.