Jab Tak Hai Jaan To Stree: Vicky Kaushal Rejected These 5 Films That Became Superhit

Vicky Kaushal became a father to a baby boy on November 7. Vicky is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He has turned down offers for several hit films. So, let's find out which films those are..

Vicky Kaushal was also offered the film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. However, he flatly refused to do it. The film turned out to be a superhit.

The film '83' is also on this list. Vicky Kaushal was offered a special role in this movie, but he refused to do it. The film was well-loved by the audience.

The lead role opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the horror-comedy 'Stree' was first offered to Vicky Kaushal, but he rejected it without giving a reason. The film was a blockbuster.

Vicky Kaushal was offered the lead hero role in 'Sanam Teri Kasam', but the makers dropped him at the last minute. It was a hit film.

Vicky Kaushal was offered the role of Farhan Akhtar's friend in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', but he was shooting for another film at the time, so he rejected it. It was a superhit film.