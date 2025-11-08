People Of Bihar Recognise Development Under NDA: BJP Leaders On State Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) As Bihar heads into the second phase of Assembly elections, BJP leaders on Saturday highlighted the development achieved under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government and the NDA administration, asserting strong public support for their return to power.

State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said,“The people and voters of Bihar recognise the development that has taken place under Nitish Kumar's government and the NDA administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unlocked resources for Bihar, and the public appreciates the progress and growth achieved under the NDA government.”

Echoing this sentiment, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain remarked on the outcome of the first phase of voting, stating,“The first phase of voting clearly shows that the NDA is heading towards forming the government with a strong majority. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategy of HM Amit Shah, it has become evident that the people of Bihar have made up their minds to bring the NDA back to power with full strength.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari shared his observations from extensive tours across the state.

He said,“I have travelled across Patna, from Aara to Chhapra, and witnessed the massive development here. Modern bridges, highways stretching over thousands of kilometres, and roadside plantations in every village show the progress. Health facilities have improved, with hospitals established in villages like Atarwalia.”

Tiwari added,“During my travels across Bihar, I have observed the sentiment of the people in every corner. Stories of 'Jungle Raj' are still prevalent. Even after 25 years, people feel that the previous mindset of misgovernance has not changed. Many of their supporters are now moving towards the NDA.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition voiced criticism. Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan countered, saying,“This is not acceptable. Look at the government that has been here for the past 10 or 20 years. Unemployment is at its peak, and using these issues only during election time will make no difference.”

With the second phase of voting scheduled for November 11, Bihar is witnessing intense campaigning by all major political parties, with leaders emphasising development, governance, and public welfare as key election issues.

The BJP appears confident of leveraging development achievements and infrastructure projects to consolidate its voter base, while Opposition parties are focussing on issues such as unemployment and governance gaps.