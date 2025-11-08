Taiwan Donates USD 700K To Ngos Working In Gaza

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Taiwan donated a total of US$700,000 to two international nongovernmental organisations in October, highlighting the government's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to people in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said November 4.

According to the MOFA, US$500,000 was donated to Los Angeles-based International Medical Corps following a cooperative memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides. Through the 10-month project, IMC is procuring essential medicine and equipment in Egypt and Jordan and delivering it to the Gaza Strip.

The other US$200,000 was donated to Washington, DC-based World Central Kitchen in early October to promote the organisation's Chefs for Gaza initiative, the MOFA said. Two large-scale field kitchens have been established in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis to provide 300,000 hot meals per day, it added.

The government has long cooperated with INGOs to provide humanitarian assistance in the Middle East, reflecting the Taiwan Can Help spirit, the MOFA said. The ministry will continue to work with partners to fulfill Taiwan's responsibility as a force for global good to advance well-being for all, it added.

