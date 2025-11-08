ANP Chief, KP Governor Urge CM To Avoid Confrontation And Uphold Constitutional Path

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

ANP's president Aimal Wali Khan has said that the province's chief executive moving towards confrontation is not in the interest of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aimal Wali Khan said that anyone occupying the seat of the chief minister must demonstrate a sense of responsibility, adding that it is the CM's duty to bridge the gap between the people and the state and to remove mistrust.

He questioned what the province's future would look like if the situation continued this way, and said Sohaib Afridi may fight his leader's battle, but that fight could only take place in court. He urged the chief minister to adopt the constitutional and legal route instead of confrontation, and to deliver for the province.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said the chief minister should exercise restraint and must not use politics as a means to weaken the national security institutions.

He said all political forces should stand with the armed forces for lasting peace. Questioning the intentions of the military, he added, harms public security.