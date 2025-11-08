Mercedes Might Be Samsung's Next Major Client

Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Källenius is reportedly planning a high-profile meeting with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong next week, sparking speculation about a potential expansion of collaboration in the battery and display sectors, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The meeting has drawn particular attention as Samsung has yet to supply batteries to Mercedes, despite being a longtime partner of other German premium automakers such as BMW and Audi.

According to multiple reports, Källenius is arranging the meeting during his visit to South Korea, coinciding with a press conference for local media scheduled for November 14. Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun and Samsung Display CEO Yi Chung are expected to join the discussions.

If the meeting takes place, it is anticipated to focus on chips and batteries, areas where the two companies' partnership has yet to take concrete shape.

Historically, Samsung and Mercedes have collaborated on display technologies, including tablet PCs for rear seats of the S-Class and infotainment monitors in select models. Samsung has also integrated its Samsung Wallet digital key into major Mercedes models, allowing drivers to unlock and start vehicles without a physical key.

Currently, Mercedes sources EV batteries exclusively from LG Energy Solution and SK On, leaving room for Samsung to enter the market. Analysts suggest that this meeting could also provide fresh momentum for ongoing talks regarding Samsung supplying OLED panels for Mercedes vehicles.

Källenius is expected to meet LG Energy Solution, South Korea's largest battery manufacturer, during his visit. In March, he reportedly held private discussions with LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution, and LG Display, signaling Mercedes' proactive approach in diversifying its EV supply chain.

Chairman Lee has been actively expanding Samsung's engagement with global EV companies, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, and BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu, reflecting a strategy to position the automobile sector as a key growth engine.

One of Samsung's most notable collaborations is its nearly 20-year battery alliance with BMW, which began in 2009 when BMW selected Samsung SDI as its exclusive EV battery supplier. The partnership was reinforced by a €2.9 billion ($3.35 billion) battery supply contract covering 2021–2031. Lee also met BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse in December 2022 at the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, emphasizing Samsung's long-term commitment to premium automakers.

Industry observers suggest that a Mercedes-Samsung battery and display partnership could reshape the EV landscape, providing Mercedes with alternative supply options and Samsung with a high-profile platform to expand its automotive tech presence globally.