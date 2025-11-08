Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IHF Holds Tribute For Founder Trustee Nazir Ahmed Dar

2025-11-08 12:12:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Foundation stated that the legacy of the late Nazir Ahmed Dar remains a beacon of inspiration

Srinagar – The Imam Hussain (A.S.) Foundation (IHF) on Friday held a remembrance event at the Imam Hussain (A.S.) Paramedical Training Institute, Bemina, to mark the death anniversary of its Founder Trustee, the late Nazir Ahmed Dar.

The solemn occasion brought together well-wishers, friends, trustees, social workers, respected community figures from all sects, and members of the Dar family, who gathered to pay rich tributes to the late Nazir Ahmed Dar for his lifelong dedication, compassion, and visionary efforts in promoting healthcare and education.

Kashmir Observer

