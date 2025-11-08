Hurricane Melissa: Help For All

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Tony Deyal

The first time I met Jamaicans was at Canada Hall of the University of the West Indies (UWI) in Trinidad. Initially, it was scary. I had just become the Hall chairman when a huge Jamaican youth was coming at me, screaming angrily at the top of his voice, and all I could distinguish was the word“matt-rass.”

I must say I was shocked. It sounded like an expletive deleted. Fortunately, I did not take offence, but I took cover. My instincts were right. The youth was in a“jam.” Someone had stolen his“matt-rass” (by that time, if learnt it was“mattress”) and he planned to kill their mattress, whether it was his or they wanted to keep it by saying it was theirs. Then, almost immediately, I had to deal with another Jamaican problem.

One evening, a group of Canada Hall students went out into Tunapuna, a small town near the University, to see the place and get some drinks. Unfortunately, they limed (waited too long hanging out) and were stranded after the“curfew” in the region had ended and the police were ready to deal with criminals who took the nights as their own. That was serious. I had warned them that if anything happened to keep them from reaching the University before the curfew, they should go to the police station and ask for help. They did. The group's spokesman was a Jamaican of East Indian descent. Because he was afraid, he kept on talking and describing what happened. The policeman looked him over and asked,“Where you from?” The boy answered truthfully,“Jamaica.” The policeman stood up and shouted angrily,“They don't have any Indians in Jamaica. All you damn coolie think you smart!” I had to get the support of the Campus police to bail them out.

Eventually, when I joined the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), I met and kept in touch with several of my Canadian and other friends in Jamaica. This included my cousin, Monsignor Gregory Ramkisson (aka“Roy”). He started in Jamaica in 1978. Later, after tutoring at UWI, he did two more graduate degrees in Boston in 1979 and then returned to Jamaica as a UWI Geography lecturer. Then, on behalf of the Catholic Church, he became the“Founder of the Mustards Seed Communities.” We knew he would be doing all he could to help people in need, but we were still very worried about him.

My wife and I were following what, in Jamaica, was hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm and the most powerful ever to make landfall in the Atlantic basin. It was, in effect, a dangerous, catastrophic tempest with heavy and continuous rain, flooding and storm surges. It made me remember“hurricane Beryl” on July 3, 2024, when it passed as a Category 4 storm in Jamaica and battered it.

In other words, what was heading into Jamaica this time was the most powerful hurricane and the strongest. It was indeed. People have died in Jamaica; several communities are marooned, and others flattened. Electricity is not available in most of the country, and that made it difficult for many people whose homes were damaged by floodwater and mud. Aid agencies and the military are even now bringing in urgently needed supplies from Kingston by land, but many roads remain unpassable in places. Parts of the country were without water for days, and many needed food, doctors, and even to find out where their family, especially their children, were.

Today, things are much better in terms of support. It is focused on immediate relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFC) launched an appeal for the equivalent of twenty-three million Swiss francs to assist 180,000 people over the next two years. They already provided 64 tons and are expecting 30 more support of aid.

These include tarpaulins, shelter kits, and cleaning supplies. The UN World Food Programme (MFP) is helping, and the UN Emergency Relief Coordination provided $4 million. Additionally, the UK Government provided F2.5 million for Jamaica, the European Union released F21.5 million, Canada $7 million and help from others like Latin America, SmartAID and the World Central Kitchen. The United States has deployed a US Disaster Assistance Response Team (Dart), US helicopters and service members to provide immediate, lifesaving and humanitarian support. These efforts a providing shelter, clean water, food, healthcare, and infrastructure restoration to the areas hardest hit by the hurricane.

It is great to hear that some of my folks were already linking and“easing up” as they say. We are back with“Ya mon.” They are back with“Bredren” for“bro” and“buddy.” The“brudrens” and“sistrens” and more are willing to say,“We deh yah, still.” I even got,“That hill and I had a rocky relationship, always up and down. Up was hard, but falling for the view was easy.”

Another said,“Don't trust a hill. It will always try to slope away from the truth.” Then one of my former Hall friends asked,“Why don't Jamaican beaches ever feel stressed? His answer,“Because they always wave their problems goodbye.” He added,“But not we. I still feel stressed.” Another question,“Why we Jamaican breeze so popular? Because it blows everybody away!” Then I found out that whether you are tied down by stress or just need a little mental vacation, the Jamaica jokes are brewed to help you chill, mon! If even one pun made your flow flip like a pancake on a breach grill, then mission accomplished.

Incredibly, as my cousin Monsignor Roy said to CNN when asked about the children and adults with disabilities, he said:“They left their own children at home in very precarious conditions, and they stayed with our 12 homes in Jamaica with nearly five hundred children.” He explained that his staff had to deal with youngsters, babies really, and older folks many of whom had disabilities, pregnancies, abandoned children and other issues. He then made it clear,“The staff were, to the letter, the most amazing people I have ever met.” What we all found out is that the Monsignor and his people know and totally believe that God is there in every one of their units. More, he smiled,“We don't abandon a child twice. We keep them from womb to tomb. The children are amazing.”

Then the Monsignor made it clear,“At least we have food. Let me tell you something, Jamaica is going through a serious problem. I went to one of our programmes today in Jacob Ladder. Coming back, there was a little old man with what seemed to be a grandchild on the road. He stopped me...He said, 'Oh my God,' and after we spoke briefly about his problems, he told me he was looking for a place. I offered him a place, and I told him come with me, and we'll see how it goes. Then he said to me, 'Let me off, I really have to eat.'...He left the car and I saw on the seat 2,000 Jamaica dollars. That is what the heart of folks here, are about these days.”

*Tony Deyal is hoping that his readers, friends, and journalists will help the people of Jamaica. God is love and will accept whatever you have, especially USD 2,000 or more.

The post Hurricane Melissa: Help for all appeared first on Caribbean News Global.