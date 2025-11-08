Are Delhi Flights Still Being Delayed? What To Know Before Heading To IGI Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) More than 24 hours after a technical issue led to delays in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the Delhi airport said airline operations are returning to normal, but advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest flight updates.

Are flights at IGI still being delayed?

On Friday (Nov 7), arriving flights were delayed by an average of 50 minutes, Bloomberg reported while citing data from tracking website Flightradar24. It said departures were almost an hour late.

On Saturday (Nov 8), the Delhi airport said airline operations are returning to normal, and "all concerned authorities are working diligently to minimize any inconvenience caused."

"Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for latest flight update," the Delhi airport said.

What caused delays in flight operations at Delhi IGI?

A computer glitch in the airport's Air Traffic Control systems delayed hundreds of flights at Delhi airport on Friday.

The issue started Thursday evening due to a technical issue with the automatic message switching system, which caused delays in processing flight plan messages, according to the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) post on X.

As the issue was reported, additional staff were deployed to process flight plans manually during the outage, according to the post.

The separation between departing aircraft increased under manual planning and that lead to inefficient usage of airspace and delays, sources told Bloomberg.

Timeline of glitch at Delhi airport

Around 8:30 am on Friday, the Delhi airport issued an advisory, saying, "Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders including DIAL to resolve it at the earliest."

"Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," the advisory stated.

At 10 am on Friday, the Airport Authority of India said flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data.

"Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders," the AAI added.

In an update around 11.20 am, the Delhi airport said the matter was being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL and other stakeholders.

At 12 pm, IndiGO also released an advisory saying that flights across all airlines at Delhi Airport and some other airports in the northern region were experiencing delays.

The airline recommended checking the latest flight status at and "arriving a little earlier than usual to allow additional time at the airport."

The airline said, "We understand how inconvenient and uncertain this can be, especially when travel plans are involved. Please be assured that the authorities are working to restore the system at the earliest, and our on-ground teams are doing their best to support you and ensure continuity of services."

Even at 1:30 pm on Friday, all airline operations at Delhi airport remained delayed. An advisory said, "Concerned authorities are working on resolving the issue at the earliest."

At 11 pm, the Delhi airport authority said airline operations at Delhi airport are returning to normal, and all concerned authorities are working diligently to minimise any inconvenience caused.

It also advised flyers to stay in touch with their airline for latest flight update..

On Saturday morning, around 6:40 am, the Delhi airport released the same advisory, informing that the technical issue so gradually improving."