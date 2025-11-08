What Is Operation Pimple: Inside The Anti-Terror Mission In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

Operation Pimple is a joint anti-terror mission launched by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, close to the Line of Control (LoC). It began on November 7 after security agencies received specific intelligence inputs about an attempted infiltration from across the border in the Keran sector. The operation's name, 'Operation Pimple', is an internal military code used by the Chinar Corps, which oversees Army operations in north Kashmir. It was aimed at stopping terrorists trying to enter Indian territory before heavy snowfall blocks the high mountain passes.

OP PIMPLE, Keran, Kupwara On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening... twitter/Yu1nLkPQG6

- Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 8, 2025

How Operation Pimple began

According to a statement by the Chinar Corps, troops deployed along the LoC noticed suspicious movement near the border and challenged the infiltrators. The militants opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunfight between the infiltrators and Indian soldiers. The Army, working jointly with intelligence agencies, sealed the area and engaged in a firefight that continued for several hours. During the encounter, two terrorists were killed. The troops then began a search operation to ensure that no other militants were hiding nearby.

The location and its importance

The Keran sector is a rugged and forested area that shares a sensitive boundary with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It is a known infiltration route for militants trying to enter India. In recent months, several such attempts have been made as terror groups try to cross before snow covers the LoC routes. This region often becomes active in the autumn months, as winter snow makes movement impossible. Security forces have maintained tight surveillance to block these attempts. Operation Pimple is part of that larger counter-infiltration strategy.

Recent terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir

The Kupwara operation came just days after another encounter in Kishtwar district, where terrorists were trapped in the Kalaban forest area. One Army jawan was injured in that gunfight. Security forces, including the White Knight Corps, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, are continuing operations to eliminate remaining militants. The Kishtwar region, like Kupwara, has seen sporadic militant activity over the past year. Earlier this year, a Hamas-style hideout was discovered in the Dool area, showing that militants are trying to regroup in remote forest areas.

The significance of Operation Pimple

Operation Pimple highlights how India's security forces remain alert to infiltration threats along the LoC. With winter approaching, the Army intensifies patrols and surveillance to stop militants before snow blocks routes. The successful killing of two infiltrators is being seen as a major success in securing the LoC and keeping the area stable. The operation is still ongoing, with troops carrying out area domination patrols and searches to ensure no further infiltration. The Army has once again shown that it can act quickly on intelligence and prevent any threat to peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Operation Pimple is more than just a single encounter, it reflects India's constant vigilance along one of the world's most sensitive borders. As the security forces continue to guard the LoC amid changing weather conditions, their swift response has ensured that attempts to disturb peace in Kashmir are met with firm resistance.

(With inputs from agencies)