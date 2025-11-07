403
Ministry Of Education Concludes Evaluation Process For Qatar Government Excellence Program And Award 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education concluded today its evaluation process for the second cycle of the Qatar Government Excellence Program and Award 2025, conducted by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.
During the closing session, HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater affirmed that participation in the Government Excellence Program and Award represents a significant opportunity to evaluate institutional performance according to scientific and methodological standards that promote a culture of continuous development and improvement.
She emphasized the efforts of the Ministry's teams and their commitment to enhancing the quality of services provided to all employees and clients, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.
Her Excellency explained the importance of the Government Excellence Award, which aims to achieve the third National Development Strategy, and in particular the seventh outcome, which focuses on distinguished government institutions through which the State of Qatar aspires to achieve global leadership in government services and digital government.
Her Excellency expressed her gratitude to the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau for its ongoing support and efforts in establishing the concept of institutional excellence within government entities, affirming that the Ministry will base its policies on the outcomes of this evaluation, developing improvement plans and enhancing efficiency and effectiveness within the education system.
The Qatar Government Excellence Award was launched in 2023 under the auspices of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau. Its aim is to enhance institutional performance in the government sector, promote a culture of creativity, quality, and innovation, and motivate government entities to implement best administrative and organizational practices in accordance with the highest international standards.
