Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Organised By Lecture On Sustainability, Bicycles

Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Organised By Lecture On Sustainability, Bicycles


2025-11-07 11:17:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change organised an awareness lecture titled 'Sustainability and Bicycles' as part of the Qatar Sustainability Week activities.

The event saw the participation of a large group of children and young people aged 7-17.

The lecture, presented by Abdullah al-Kaabi, founder of A 13 Academy, focused on the importance of bicycles and their role in promoting sustainability concepts and protecting the environment.

blade-->



The first part of the lecture included a theoretical presentation exploring the relationship between bicycles and sustainability, as well as the environmental and health benefits of cycling.

The second part involved a practical session, during which participants received guidance on proper bicycle use and traffic safety requirements, such as wearing helmets and following safe riding rules.

MENAFN07112025000067011011ID1110313424



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search