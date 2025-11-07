403
Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Organised By Lecture On Sustainability, Bicycles
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change organised an awareness lecture titled 'Sustainability and Bicycles' as part of the Qatar Sustainability Week activities.
The event saw the participation of a large group of children and young people aged 7-17.
The lecture, presented by Abdullah al-Kaabi, founder of A 13 Academy, focused on the importance of bicycles and their role in promoting sustainability concepts and protecting the environment.
The first part of the lecture included a theoretical presentation exploring the relationship between bicycles and sustainability, as well as the environmental and health benefits of cycling.
The second part involved a practical session, during which participants received guidance on proper bicycle use and traffic safety requirements, such as wearing helmets and following safe riding rules.
