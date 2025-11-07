Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Organised By Lecture On Sustainability, Bicycles

The first part of the lecture included a theoretical presentation exploring the relationship between bicycles and sustainability, as well as the environmental and health benefits of cycling.The second part involved a practical session, during which participants received guidance on proper bicycle use and traffic safety requirements, such as wearing helmets and following safe riding rules.

