Hkfindlawyer Launches Hong Kong's First“Work Injury Occupation And Injury Compensation Database” Empowering Workers To Understand Their Rights And Compensation Process

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 November 2025 – HKFindLawyer has officially launched Hong Kong's first, a comprehensive online resource based on the Employees' Compensation Ordinance.

The database covers a wide range of occupations - including construction workers, cleaners, delivery riders, and office staff - as well as common workplace injuries such as falls, burns, back pain, and hearing loss. It aims to help the public understand their legal rights, claim procedures, and compensation options in different work-related injury scenarios.

Developed in collaboration with experienced Hong Kong lawyers, the database transforms complex legal concepts into clear and practical guidance. It also includes case studies, medical treatment tips, and reference materials for compensation calculation.

Members of the public can freely access the following pages:



Guide to Work Injury Risks and Compensation by Occupatio Guide to Common Work Injuries and Compensation

A spokesperson for HKFindLawyer said:



Work Injury Compensation Calculation Guide

Permanent Loss of Earning Capacity Percentage Table Work Injury Claim Step-by-Step Guide

By combining public legal education with lawyer-matching services, HKFindLawyer aims to promote legal awareness in Hong Kong and help more individuals access professional legal advice free of charge.