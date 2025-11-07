2025“Picturesque Zhejiang. Global Vision” Overseas Showcase Series Of Zhejiang Produced Quality Audio-Visual Works Kicks Off

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism and hosted by the Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG, the 2025“Picturesque Zhejiang. Global Vision” Overseas Showcase Series of Zhejiang Produced Quality Audio-Visual Works event kicked off recently to enhance the global reach of Chinese culture and tell the stories of Zhejiang as well as China.







The event features a thoughtful selection of documentaries, including The Grand Canal, Feilai Feng, Liangzhu:A Dialogue across World Civilizations, the Opportunities in China: The Impressions of Zhejiang in Foreigners' Eyes, Christian Fardel and the Frist Boat of China, Let's Go to Lishui, and The Wave of International Entrepreneurship 2024. These works have been translated into multiple languages, including Russian, Arabic, and English, and are being broadcast on mainstream media platforms in countries like Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Using film as a bridge between cultures, this initiative showcases Zhejiang's profound historical and cultural heritage alongside its modernity.

Since being launched, the event has been very well received by international media partners.

ROMAN LOBASHOV, Chief Editor of Russia's“My Planet” Channel, stated that this collaboration has become a model for cultural exchange between Russia and China. He added that they look forward to more such high-quality documentaries from China, so that Russian audiences can better experience China's natural landscapes and profound culture.

MASRUR RAJABOV, Chief Assistant to the General Director of Sinamo TV Channel said that these works beautifully showcase the depth of Chinese civilization, resonating with audiences from various cultural backgrounds. He noted that this partnership has opened a window for their viewers to explore today's China.

ASMA DEROUICHE, Journalist & Anchor of China Arab TV noted that this event not only highlights Zhejiang's charm but also cultivates international exchange. They are looking forward to expanding their collaboration with Zhejiang and creating more inspiring content together.

CLAIRE MORRIS, Senior Project Manager of Propeller Global Media said that the documentaries have sparked great interest and admiration for Zhejiang's rich culture, long history, and vibrant modernity.

The 2025“Picturesque Zhejiang. Global Vision” Overseas Showcase Series of Zhejiang Produced Quality Audio-Visual Works event is currently in full swing. These exceptional films serve as a bridge between cultures that enable audiences throughout the world to experience the vitality and charm of Zhejiang. Looking ahead, the Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG will be further expanding international communication channels and innovative content strategies, as well as promoting more Zhejiang-produced films on the global stage, inviting the world to explore the beauty of Zhejiang and China.