Elevating U.S.-Uzbekistan Relations

STRENGTHENING U.S. MANUFACTURING AND EXPORTS: On November 6 in Washington, President Donald J. Trump and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced Uzbekistan's willingness to invest billions of dollars in the United States and in U.S. companies. The Governments of Uzbekistan and the United States have worked toward advancing comprehensive economic, security, and people-to-people cooperation to the benefit of the economic stability and prosperity of both countries.

EXPANDING THE U.S. INDUSTRIAL BASE AND SECURING OUR SUPPLY CHAINS: President Trump welcomed billions in major deals, including those strengthening the United States' security in sourcing critical minerals, demonstrating Uzbekistan's willingness to invest in the United States, as well as Uzbekistan's historic purchases of U.S. commercial passenger jets.

These deals include:

CRITICAL MINERAL AND MINING INVESTMENTS FOR U.S. TECHNOLOGY AND ENERGY LEADERSHIP



Mining rights of first refusal on co-developed mineral deposits and sharing of co-developed mapping of critical minerals caches.

Agreement of up to $400 million for investment in the United States and Uzbekistan to strengthen U.S. companies' critical minerals and rare earths supply chains. A commitment by Uzbekistan to purchase small modular reactors from U.S. energy companies.

INVESTING IN U.S. AEROSPACE INDUSTRY

Contracts to purchase 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, altogether worth $8.5 billion.

A PROMISE TO AMERICA'S FARMERS AND FARMING INDUSTRY

Up to a $2 billion commitment to import U.S. agricultural machinery and a commitment to import up to two million tons of U.S. soybeans and 100,000 tons of U.S. cotton over the next three years.

SUPPORTING U.S. MANUFACTURING AND INDUSTRIAL SALES OVERSEAS



Import of $5 billion in automotive parts over the next three years and exploring the expansion of a partnership in the upcoming sale and privatization of UzAuto Motors.

Up to a $3 billion dollar investment from Air Products for a methanol production facility in Uzbekistan. Acceleration of Uzbek support for a domestic methanol-to-olefin facility, coal-to-chemicals, and other initiatives in Uzbekistan.

Additional areas of cooperation include:

CREATING ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH EXCHANGES AND VISA-FREE TRAVEL FOR U.S. CITIZENS

Uzbekistan announced 30-day visa-free travel to Uzbekistan for U.S. citizens starting in 2026.

STOPPING ILLEGAL MIGRATION AND INTERNATIONAL DRUG CARTELS



The United States welcomed Uzbekistan's commitment to peace in the region.

Uzbek and U.S. law enforcement authorities will share information to capture, prosecute, and convict members of international criminal organizations.

Uzbekistan intends to strengthen regional organizations that will assist in fighting against illegal drugs. Uzbekistan intends to strengthen its own borders and region by maximizing opportunities to procure U.S.-sourced equipment for its law enforcement and defense needs.

