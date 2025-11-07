President Trump Deepens Ties With Turkmenistan

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

A NEW ERA IN U.S.-TURKMEN RELATIONS: President Donald J. Trump met with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on November 6 to recognize and deepen ties, enhance trade connectivity, and cooperate on energy and critical minerals. They determined that Turkmenistan will consider preferential treatment and exemptions in the critical minerals sector for American companies. They also recognized the mutual benefits of expanding and diversifying international markets for Turkmen natural gas. It was emphasized that after Turkmenistan concludes ongoing cooperation with Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the Caspian seabed, Turkmenistan intends to consider the possibility of implementing the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline Project.

TRIPP – PROSPERITY THROUGH PEACE: Recognizing the tremendous efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to promote peace between neighbors and to expand opportunities for regional cooperation and prosperity, Turkmenistan intends to consider participating in the development of new opportunities for trade and transportation in the Central Asia-Caucasus region arising from the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as well as promoting peace-making in the region.

