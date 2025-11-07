Rainco Redefines Umbrellas As A Lifestyle Statement

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Rainco, Sri Lanka's trusted name in umbrellas and rainwear, unveiled Be by Rainco, an exciting and distinctive new brand of umbrellas that brings fashion and individuality to the forefront of everyday living. Designed for the new generation of consumers who value authenticity and self-expression, Be by Rainco embodies Rainco's signature craftsmanship and transforms the everyday umbrella into a statement of personal style.

Each umbrella in the newly launched sub-brand is more than protection from the weather and brings together beauty and utility in perfect balance. Combining unique designs with refined detailing, the collection celebrates creativity and effortless individuality.

Speaking at the launch event, Gayani Gunawardena, Group General Manager - Marketing and Innovation, Avarna Ventures (Pvt) Ltd said,“At its heart, Be by Rainco champions a simple yet powerful idea - where function meets self-expression. With bold, trend-driven designs, vibrant prints, and premium finishes, the collection invites consumers to celebrate who they are in rain or shine. Each Be. piece is a reflection of Rainco's design mastery and innovation. Be by Rainco is our way of giving the new generation the freedom to express themselves with confidence, even in the simplest of moments.”

The Be by Rainco offering comes categorized under four distinctive ranges. It features umbrellas designed for durability and offers UV-coated options for sun protection while maintaining the fashionable look and feel. First in the lineup, the Style Canopy umbrellas are your everyday companions, elevating your look while offering protection from rain or sun. Next, the Carry Easy range is compact and lightweight, making it the perfect handbag essential for those on the go. The Take a Pic collection celebrates the charm of pastel and floral designs and are ideal for special occasions and picture-perfect moments, while Cloud Tears brings a touch of playfulness with chic transparent canopies made for rainy-day charm.

The Be by Rainco collection is available for purchase at leading fashion retail outlets across Sri Lanka and online, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,499 to Rs. 2,999.

Having built its legacy as a trusted household name, Rainco recognized the growing desire among younger consumers to make accessories an extension of their personalities. Backed by the Avarna Group, one of Sri Lanka's leading diversified conglomerates with business interests spanning from manufacturing to lifestyle, Rainco continues to evolve through design-led innovation and purposeful craftsmanship.

Be by Rainco was born from this insight. It combines the brand's proven track record of durability and quality with contemporary design elements that speak to the tastes of Gen Z and the modern urban lifestyle.

For decades, Rainco has been synonymous with quality, durability and innovation. With Be by Rainco, the brand now invites a new generation to see an umbrella not just as protection from the elements, but as a powerful symbol of personal expression; bold, confident, and uniquely you.