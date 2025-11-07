Santa Fe, NM - Craig Cunningham, a well-known real estate agent in Santa Fe, has listed a distinctive two-story townhome in Oshara Village that presents an exceptional opportunity for creative professionals and entrepreneurs seeking a combined live-work environment. The property at $695,000 features 3,468 square feet thoughtfully designed to accommodate both residential comfort and professional workspace under one roof.

The ground floor of this corner-lot property offers a spacious gallery/workshop divided into two rooms with expansive windows, concrete floors, and a half-bath-perfect for artists, yoga instructors, or small business owners. Craig Cunningham, Associate Broker and Realtor agent in Santa Fe, NM, notes, "This property represents a rare opportunity in today's market where professionals can eliminate commute time and overhead costs by integrating their workspace seamlessly into their lifestyle."

Upstairs, the light-filled residence features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, soaring ceilings, and an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen equipped with a GE Monogram six-burner cooktop and island. The living area extends to an outdoor deck offering mountain views, while luxury vinyl plank floors create a warm, modern atmosphere throughout. Recognized by many as one of the top Santa Fe, NM Realtors, Cunningham brings over 30 years of marketing expertise from his career with major hotel brands to his real estate practice.

Additional features include a walled courtyard with flagstone, artificial grass, pergola entertaining area, and direct access to a two-car garage. A second upstairs entrance provides flexible options, allowing homeowners to rent one level while occupying the other. Cunningham's affiliation with The Bunny Terry Group/REAL Brokers-ranked among the top ten brokerages in Santa Fe by sales volume-combined with his recognition among real estate agents in Santa Fe, NM, ensures exceptional service for buyers and sellers alike.

For those seeking a knowledgeable real estate listing agent in Santa Fe, NM, Craig Cunningham offers the expertise and attention to detail needed to navigate today's market successfully. Visit to explore this unique property or contact Craig directly to schedule a private tour and discover how this versatile townhome can transform your work-life balance.