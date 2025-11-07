Bitcoin Waves: Whales Dive While Retail Investors Surge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin retail investors are increasingly stepping in to buy the dip, even as larger whales continue to sell off holdings. This contrasting behavior among different investor groups could serve as a cautionary sign for potential price movements in the coming weeks, according to recent insights from the sentiment analytics platform Santiment. With market dynamics showing divergent actions from retail and institutional investors, experts remain divided over Bitcoin's short-term future amid ongoing volatility and macroeconomic factors.



Retail investors are accumulating Bitcoin as whales have sold approximately 32,500 BTC since October 12.

Bitcoin's price declined about 15% from $115,000 to $98,000 but has since recovered slightly to $103,780.

Market divergence between whales and retail investors signals potential caution among analysts.

Some experts expect sideways consolidation and volatility rather than a quick rally. If Bitcoin ETF inflows resume strongly, there is a chance for the coin to re-test $130,000.

Bitcoin's recent market movements reveal a widening gap between different investor cohorts. Santiment's analysis highlights that since October 12, large holders - wallets with between 10 and 10,000 BTC - have collectively sold around 32,500 BTC. Meanwhile, retail investors have been actively buying the dips, suggesting a shift in sentiment from institutional to retail participants during the recent correction.

Bitcoin's split among the cohorts is a“cautionary signal,” says Santiment

Over this period, Bitcoin's price slid from a peak of $115,000 to a low of $98,000 on November 4, a roughly 15% decline, according to data from CoinMarketCap. As of now, Bitcoin has recovered slightly to around $103,780. Santiment describes this divergence-where whales are offloading while retail buyers are accumulating-as a potential warning sign for the asset's short-term outlook.

Market analysts are split on what to expect next. While some view the current divergence as a sign of possible correction or consolidation, others believe Bitcoin could still rally if the broader macroeconomic environment improves. The recent resilience in retail buying indicates that retail traders might support price stability or growth in the near term.

According to Bitfinex analysts, after initial inflows earlier this month pushed Bitcoin to around $125,000, macro shocks, major options expiries, and profit-taking pulled it back into the high $100,000s. Last Friday, spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a six-day streak of outflows totaling over $2 billion, suggesting cautious sentiment among institutional investors.

Bitcoin has a chance of climbing to $130,000 if conditions improve: Analysts

Some experts argue that if Bitcoin ETF inflows return to levels of $1 billion weekly and macroeconomic factors brighten, a push toward $130,000 is within reach. The resumption of strong institutional investment could serve as a catalyst for renewed gains.

Meanwhile, Nansen senior research analyst Jake Kennis commented that although Bitcoin has historically delivered year-over-year gains, recent market liquidations and structural breakdowns lessen the likelihood of quick upside in the short term. Nonetheless, he sees potential for a meaningful rally into the end of the year if market momentum shifts decisively in favor of bulls.

With the ongoing tug-of-war between retail optimism and institutional selling pressures, the coming weeks could be pivotal for Bitcoin's price trajectory, especially in the context of evolving crypto regulations and macroeconomic conditions impacting crypto markets globally.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.