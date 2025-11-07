MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post How an Encounter with Dolphins Transformed Sierra Goodman into a Guardian of Marine Species in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica is not only home to astonishing biodiversity, but also to the dedicated work of Sierra Goodman. She left behind her initial training as a legal assistant to devote her life to studying dolphins and whales. Her perseverance and ability to inspire are reflected in her scientific achievements and in the quality of the experiences she offers through her agencies.

That's right, Sierra has proven herself to be a strategist, transforming her love for animals into successful ventures that not only guide tourists but also promote marine conservatio. At TCRN, we spoke with her and are happy to share her wonderful story with you.

She is originally from Garden Grove, California (United States). She grew up in Southern California. She then moved to Santa Cruz, where she lived among the redwood forests. She also spent time in Florida, where she led dolphin-watching excursions in the Bahamas. Finally, in 1998, she followed her heart and arrived in Costa Rica. Since then, she has lived in Drake Bay, on the Osa Peninsula, where her house is surrounded by rainforest on one side and ocean on the other-truly a paradise.

Today, Costa Rica inspires her every day.“The biodiversity, the warmth of its people, the lifestyle, the rainforest, and the ocean are constant reminders of how magical this country is. I feel blessed to live in a place where scarlet macaws fly overhead, monkeys play in the trees, and dolphins and whales swim close to shore,” she said.

As a child, Sierra dreamed of becoming a veterinarian because she loved animals, but as she grew up, she realized that the job required dealing with blood and procedures that did not appeal to her. Faced with this, she looked for other ways to devote her life to animals and nature.

She is a woman deeply connected to nature, animals, and the ocean;“I've always been a real nature girl.”

She considers herself passionate, spiritual, mystical, inspiring, and dedicated. She told us about her greatest strengths: creativity and perseverance.“When I set my mind to something related to serving the ocean and its creatures, I don't give up, and I use my creativity to find ways to achieve what I want and need.”

Among the weaknesses she notices in herself is that she sometimes takes on too much instead of asking for help.

As I mentioned, before moving to Costa Rica, she worked as a paralegal in the United States.

While in Santa Cruz, California, she founded The Divine Dolphin, a travel agency that offers dolphin and whale watching tours. She later founded Drake Bay Experts, originally called Drake Bay Info, a travel service that helps visitors book hotels, tours, and vacation packages on the Osa Peninsula. To make your trip unforgettable and stress-free.

Today she is also a writer and author of several books. She recently created a music album called“Musings of a Mermaid.”

The Divine Dolphin has been operating since 1997, first in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, then in Costa Rica, offering dolphin and whale watching tours with a focus on education and conservation.

It should be noted that tours are available year-round, but the peak whale season is from July to October and December to March, when humpback whales migrate to the area. Dolphins are present year-round, often in groups of hundreds, even thousands.“Every trip is different. In addition to dolphins and whales, visitors can spot sea turtles, rays, seabirds, and occasionally whale sharks,” he explained.

How many tours have there been to date? Sierra told us that after nearly three decades, it is impossible to count the tours accurately,“but we have guided thousands of tours and introduced tens of thousands of people to the dolphins and whales of Drake Bay.”

Over the years, The Divine Dolphin has been featured on National Geographic, Animal Planet, the BBC with Steve Backshall, and The TRAVEL Channel.“Our work has also contributed to conservation initiatives in Costa Rica and has been included in numerous scientific publications,” added Goodman.

Many years ago, Sierra had a life-changing experience when she went swimming with wild dolphins in the Bahamas.“That encounter opened my heart, changed the course of my life, and inspired me to dedicate myself to understanding and protecting these incredible beings. From that moment on, I knew that my path was with the ocean and its creatures,” she said.

She has now spent 28 years working with dolphins and whales in Costa Rica and three years before that in the Bahamas. For Sierra, every encounter is unique; she has witnessed newborn whales playing with their mothers, seen dolphins put on joyful shows for visitors, and contributed to research that helped designate this area as an Important Area for Marine Mammals (IAMM). These experiences constantly remind her of the intelligence, sensitivity, and beauty of marine life.

According to Sierra Goodman's knowledge, the common dolphins observed are spotted dolphins, bottlenose dolphins, spinner dolphins, common dolphins, and rough-toothed dolphins.

As for whales, the stars are the humpback whales of the northern and southern hemispheres. Occasionally, false killer whales, Bryde's whales, sperm whales, killer whales, and pilot whales are also found.

Indeed, Sierra and those who accompany him on his journey participate in marine mammal research, educate visitors about responsible ocean practices, and promote plastic-free oceans and sustainable tourism.“Our collaboration with marine biologists contributed to the IMMA designation for this region, which brought it international recognition and protection. Our tours and research have also contributed to the publication of numerous scientific reports,” he reported.

According to Goodman, each person can make a difference by reducing the use of single-use plastics, consuming more plant-based foods, supporting eco-tourism, and protecting local habitats. Small, consistent changes made by many people can have a big impact.

We all go through difficult times in life, which teach us valuable lessons to help us move forward. Of course, Sierra has not escaped these moments...

When she moved to Drake Bay, she opened a small hotel on her property. At first, it was just tents on platforms, then private cabins with bathrooms. Since the property was remote and only accessible by boat, guests needed not only accommodation, but also food and entertainment. Even the employees lived on site. For Sierra, the situation became overwhelming:“I was the owner, the manager, the reservations agent, and the hostess, all at once.”

After ten years, she made the difficult decision to close the hotel and devote herself exclusively to dolphin and whale tours. This meant less income and laying off staff, but she knew that, for her sanity and happiness, it was the right decision.“Seeing the boat take away the last guests was bittersweet, but I have never regretted it. That experience taught me that when we pursue our dreams and what brings us joy, life aligns beautifully.”

Sierra, the woman of nature, told us that she feels hopeful because more and more people are realizing the urgency of protecting our planet and, even more importantly, that we need to do much more to protect the oceans, forests, and wildlife, especially through a greater global commitment to reversing climate change.

Among her future goals, she wants to continue leading inspiring tours, spreading the message of conservation worldwide, and creating more ways for people to connect deeply with dolphins, whales, and nature, whether in person, through videos, music, or other creative forms.“I also dream of building a small sustainable community on my property, where like-minded people live in harmony with nature, grow organic food, and organize occasional retreats.”

Everyone knows about Costa Rica's rainforests, but what many don't know is that this Central American country is also one of the best places in the world to see dolphins and whales. With humpback whales almost year-round (the longest season in the world thanks to migrations from both hemispheres) and mega-groups of dolphins numbering in the thousands, it's truly extraordinary.

In this way, Sierra Goodman invites all of you, our dear readers, to experience the magic of the ocean and its incredible creatures.“When you see a dolphin jumping alongside the boat or a whale raising its tail against the horizon, your heart will open in an unforgettable way. By joining our tours, you will not only create unforgettable memories, but you will also help protect marine life and preserve one of the most biodiverse places on the planet,” she said.

To learn more about Sierra and her activities, visit her websites: , , or follow her on social media: Instagram dolphin, @sierra.author, and @drakebayexperts. On Facebook, you can find her as Sierra Goodman, Divine Dolphin, and Drake Bay Experts.

