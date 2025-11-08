Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date Out: Salman Khan Confirms No Extension Here's What We Know

There were reports that Bigg Boss 19 might get a four-week extension. While the official date of the grand finale has not been announced, a recent report suggests that the show will not be getting an extension. Read on to know more...

Is Bigg Boss 19 getting a four-week extension? This Is the question everyone has been asking. However, a recent report suggests that there will be no extension for the show.

As per India Today's report, Bigg Boss 19 is not getting any extension. "There are absolutely no plans to extend the season (sic)," said a source to the outlet. The makers will indeed be sticking to 15-week episode release pattern.

The Bigg Boss 19 finale will take place on December 7, precisely one month from now. The grand finale of BB19 cannot be moved since Salman Khan has already set dates for his forthcoming film 'Battle of Galwan'.

There is considerable speculation about who will win Bigg Boss 19. However, Gaurav Khanna is said to take the majority of votes each week (according to internet voting trends). In a recent episode, Gaurav stated, "Maine hoon superstar TV ka." He went on to tell Farrhana Bhatt, "Finale me khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye, tu pehchani jayegi ki tu mere season me aayi thi, dekhna."

Regarding the winner of the program, a person wrote, "Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 19? The makers appear to want GK to win, but I sincerely hope he does not. Let us see (sic). Another said that "Gaurav Khanna is the winner of Bigg Boss 19 (sic)."

This week's nominations are Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Farrhana Bhatt. Let us wait until the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' show to see who will be evicted this week. Bigg Boss 19 fresh episodes air Monday through Sunday at 9 p.m. on Colours TV and Jio Hotstar.