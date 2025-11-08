403
Istanbul Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
(MENAFN) An Istanbul tribunal on Friday released arrest orders for 37 individuals, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on accusations of crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza, as well as offenses related to the Global Sumud Flotilla vessel that was captured in October.
These warrants were authorized following the appeal of the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office.
In a formal declaration, the office asserted that due to the ongoing “systematic genocide and crimes against humanity committed by the state of Israel in Gaza,” countless civilians — including women and children — have perished, many more have sustained injuries, and numerous residential districts have become uninhabitable.
The statement further recalled that “six-year-old Hind Rajab was killed with 335 bullets by Israeli soldiers on Jan. 29, 2024.”
It continued: “Since Oct. 7, 2023, such actions have continued to escalate daily.
The Oct. 17, 2023 attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital claimed 500 lives; on Feb. 29, 2024, Israeli soldiers deliberately destroyed medical equipment; on Mar. 21, 2025, the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital was bombed; many other health facilities were also attacked similarly; Gaza was placed under blockade, and victims were denied access to humanitarian aid.”
According to the statement, this circumstance has drawn significant global attention. It added that the activists on board the Global Sumud Flotilla had embarked toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian assistance but were assaulted by the Israeli navy while in international waters.
