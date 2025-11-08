403
EU warns El-Fasher inaccessible to aid, calls it Graveyard of Humanity
(MENAFN) The European Union on Friday issued a stark warning about the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, describing the besieged city of El-Fasher as “a graveyard of humanity” and highlighting the extreme risks for civilians and aid workers.
Speaking at the European Commission’s midday briefing, spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said the city is no longer accessible to humanitarian teams, with hospitals bombed, aid routes blocked, and civilians trapped. “El-Fasher is not accessible for humanitarian workers. I can even say that El-Fasher has become a graveyard of humanity,” she said.
Hrncirova condemned the ongoing atrocities, emphasizing that starvation and mass killings cannot be used as weapons of war, which violate international humanitarian law. She urged all parties to return to negotiations and secure a permanent ceasefire, adding that the EU is ready to support both the talks and the implementation of any resulting agreement. She also called for “immediate, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access” to all areas affected by the conflict.
El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, was captured by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on October 26, with reports of massacres against civilians. The takeover has raised fears that the conflict could entrench a geographical partition of Sudan.
Since April 15, 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has persisted, leaving thousands dead and millions displaced, despite repeated international mediation efforts.
