KP's Vibrant Heritage Shines At Lok Mela In Islamabad

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The enchanting colours, crafts, and rhythms of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captivated visitors at the ongoing Folk Festival of Pakistan (Lok Mela), organised by the National Heritage and Culture Division at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The 10-day cultural festival, which began on 7 November and will continue until 16 November, is being celebrated under the theme“Diversity in Unity, Celebrating Folk Heritage” to promote national harmony and cultural cohesion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has set up a dedicated KP pavilion showcasing the province's rich traditions, craftsmanship, and artistic legacy. More than 30 stalls have been established, featuring mosaic art, Swat's famous Salampur shawls, Mughal-style artwork, Chitrali products, pottery, Jinnah caps, Charsadda chappal, woodwork, Kundi art, handicrafts, and silk items.

Items crafted by inmates of the KP Prisons Department and artefacts made by persons with disabilities have drawn special attention from visitors. The pavilion's appeal has been further enhanced by Pashtun traditional cuisine, including chapli kebab, pulao, tikka boti, chicken boti and the locally cherished painda sobat.

Throughout the festival, captivating performances such as Khattak dance, Kalasha dance and the melodious tunes of the rabab have kept audiences engaged. A traditional Pashtun hujra setup, a Qissa Khwani-inspired tea stall, and displays of indigenous clothing and music continue to highlight the province's cultural heritage.

Special pavilions representing all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also part of the festival, offering a vivid portrayal of Pakistan's cultural diversity and unity.