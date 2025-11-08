Turmoil In Tiaras At Miss Universe Pageant In Thailand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bangkok: This year's Miss Universe in Thailand has been marred by ugly drama, with allegations of an insult to a beauty queen's intellect, a walkout by pageant contestants and a tearful tantrum by the host.

More than 120 women from across the world have gathered in Thailand, vying to be crowned Miss Universe in a contest considered one of the“big four” of global beauty pageants.

But the runup has been dominated by the off-stage antics of the coiffed contestants and their Thai hosts, escalating into a feminist firestorm drawing the attention of Mexico's president.

On Tuesday, Mexican delegate Fatima Bosch staged a dramatic walkout -- in an evening gown and high heels -- from a meeting where she was lambasted by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil.

In a livestream of the event, Nawat seemed to single out Miss Mexico and call her a“dumbhead” during a dispute over her apparent failure to post promotional content on her social media.

He has since been denied using the term.

But after Nawat called for security to intervene, the besashed Bosch staged a walkout flanked by Miss Iraq, who wore a bejewelled floor-length robe.

“What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” Bosch told a press gaggle.“The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

Other beauty queens appeared to rise in solidarity with Bosch, before freezing as Nawat warned those still wanting to participate should“sit down”.

The drama provoked a reaction from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who on Wednesday said Bosch was an“example of how we women should speak out” in the face of aggression.

“In public events, I say women look prettier when we speak out,” she said. "So my recognition goes to this young woman."

Mexico's embassy in Thailand said on its Facebook page it is in "constant communication" with Bosch and her relatives, but did not respond to AFP's request for further comment.

'Betrayed'

Nawat, meanwhile, has seen his own behavior publicly shamed by the Miss Universe Organization.

“I will not allow the values ​​of respect and dignity toward women to be violated,” president Raul Rocha said in a grandiose podium speech.

“Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host,” he added, accusing him of“public aggression” and saying his role in the pageant would be limited.

Afterwards Nawat appeared at a press conference wearing a tuxedo and openly weeping as he theatrically dabbed his eyes with a handkerchief, claiming he had been“betrayed”.

But he had a starring role in the opening ceremony of the competition on Wednesday night, standing as a contender before the assembled grinning beauty queens where he presented an apology.

“I am a human,” he said. "The pressure is a lot."

"I have not intended to harm anyone because I respect all of you. I have to say I am so sorry."

It is not the first time the mogul -- also the president of Thailand-based pageant Miss Grand International (MGI) -- has been caught in a spat fit for a telenovela.

Last year, contestants of MGI were discouraged after having to sit on plastic chairs and eat peanuts on a tourist boat in Cambodia instead of a highly-anticipated luxury river cruise.

Barring any further drama, the pageant final is set to be held on November 21 in Nonthaburi province.

