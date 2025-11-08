403
Hakan Fidan Criticizes Israel’s Failures in Gaza Aid Delivery
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday that Israel continues to neglect its duties regarding the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, while the Palestinian authorities have adopted a cooperative stance — including steps toward the release of hostages and the repatriation of bodies.
During a joint press briefing with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu, Fidan emphasized that maintaining the Gaza truce remains crucial, describing the situation as “fragile.”
He attributed this fragility to the lack of belief by the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the “fundamental objectives of the ceasefire.”
Fidan highlighted that the Palestinian side has adhered to the ceasefire “with great maturity,” even as Israel fails to permit the agreed-upon volume of relief supplies into Gaza.
He further noted, “Most of the trucks entering Gaza carry commercial goods, while humanitarian assistance remains stuck in warehouses and on trucks, leaving the urgent needs of Gazans unmet. This situation is unacceptable, and we once again call for immediate action.”
The minister commended the on-site contributions of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, and various non-governmental organizations, underscoring that the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office continues to work diligently to navigate both logistical and diplomatic challenges.
