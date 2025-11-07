Artemisa Law Showcases Book Helping Parents Navigate Child Custody In Virginia: Virginia Child Custody Guide

MENAFN - GetNews)



Virginia Beach, VA - Family law attorney Tatiana Méndez, founder of Artemisa Law, has written and published the Virginia Child Custody Guide: Determining the Best Interest for Your Child.

Child custody cases can be overwhelming, emotional, and full of legal complexity-especially for parents who have never stepped foot inside a courtroom. This practical and supportive book is written specifically for families in the Hampton Roads region who are preparing for a custody case and need clarity on what to expect. Whether dealing with separation, divorce, or third-party custody matters, Attorney Méndez empowers parents with the knowledge needed to advocate for their children's best interests.

“In my career, I've met countless parents and caregivers who arrive frightened about the custody process,” said Attorney Tatiana Méndez.“After a consultation, they often tell me they feel more confident and calm. This book is meant to replicate that experience-like spending an entire day with me in my office-so families can walk into court informed and reassured.”

How Does This Guide Help Prepare Families For The Legal Process?

The book covers real-world insights that families may not easily find online, including:



How courts determine the best interests of the child

What evidence and documentation strengthen a case

The roles of guardians ad litem, judges, and court-appointed experts

How to prepare for mediation and courtroom appearances Deadlines and procedural traps parents often overlook

It also supports parents emotionally, helping them understand the process step by step rather than relying on guesswork or misinformation.

Continuing Support for Local Families

Artemisa Law views client education as a fundamental component of legal protection, especially when children's futures and well-being are at risk.

This custody guide will help parents by explaining:



The basics of child custody

How does the visitation process work

Parent strategy for the legal process The educational and community resources that are available

The firm encourages parents to use this book as part of their preparation and to seek legal advice tailored to their situation when needed.

The book is available through major online retailers, including Amazon.

About Attorney Tatiana Méndez

Tatiana Méndez is an experienced and respected Virginia family law attorney with extensive experience in contested custody cases. Known for her compassionate and strategic approach, she is committed to protecting children and supporting families during one of the most stressful chapters of their lives.

