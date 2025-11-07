Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region With Drones
"On the evening of November 7, the enemy once again cynically attacked the critical infrastructure of the Odesa region with attack drones.Read also: Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery, drones throughout day
Despite the effective work of air defense forces, an energy infrastructure facility in the southern part of the region was damaged. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of November 7, Russian invaders attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region with drones.
Photo: unsplash
