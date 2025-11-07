Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region With Drones

2025-11-07 07:13:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram.

"On the evening of November 7, the enemy once again cynically attacked the critical infrastructure of the Odesa region with attack drones.

Read also: Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery, drones throughout day

Despite the effective work of air defense forces, an energy infrastructure facility in the southern part of the region was damaged. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of November 7, Russian invaders attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region with drones.

Photo: unsplash

