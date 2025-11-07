Qcx Gold Completes Acquisition

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) -(TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 20, 2025, it has acquired several strategically located mining claim blocks (the "") in the Batchawana Bay area of northern Ontario. The Property was acquired pursuant to a mining claim acquisition agreement (the "") dated October 14, 2025 with an arm's-length vendor (the "").

As consideration for the Property, the Company has issued an aggregate of 6,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.28 per Common Share and made a cash payment in the amount of $15,000. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In addition, the Company has granted a 3% net smelter returns royalty (the " NSR ") on the Property in favour of the Vendor, subject to the ability of the Company to purchase up to 1.5% of the NSR (resulting in the remaining NSR being reduced to 1.5%) for a purchase price of $1,000,000.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region, only 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Aaron Stone, P.Geo.

Vice President Exploration

416-361-2515

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.







