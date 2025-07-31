Activated Carbon Price Trend Q2 2025: Real-Time Price Index, Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 2024/MT

China: US$ 1619/MT

Germany: US$ 2447/MT

India: US$ 2050/MT South Korea: US$ 2675/MT

Activated Carbon Prices Outlook Q2 2025

The global activated carbon price trend exhibited varied trends across key markets in Q2 2025. While some regions saw modest price stabilization, others experienced significant shifts due to supply disruptions and changes in consumption patterns.

Regional Prices Movement



USA: Witnessed a slight upward movement in prices due to increased demand from water purification and air filtration sectors.

China: Prices remained relatively stable, backed by consistent local production and moderate export demand.

Germany: Observed a noticeable rise in pricing trends driven by regulatory compliance and higher feedstock costs.

India: Saw a marginal price increase amid growing domestic usage in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. South Korea: Experienced the sharpest price hike, mainly due to reduced inventories and strong industrial consumption.

Factors Affecting Activated Carbon Prices 2025 :

Demand-Side Factors:

Rising environmental awareness and stringent regulatory frameworks have boosted demand from water treatment, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing global focus on pollution control is also supporting the upward trend in Activated Carbon prices.

Supply-Side Factors:

Production constraints, fluctuating raw material availability (especially coal and coconut shells), and energy costs have impacted the price of Activated Carbon. Additionally, logistics and shipping delays in Asia have contributed to periodic price volatility.

Global Activated Carbon Market Analysis

The Activated Carbon market continued to grow in Q2 2025, with Asia-Pacific leading in production while North America and Europe drove demand. The Activated Carbon price index reflected a positive trajectory, supported by diversified industrial applications and sustainability-driven investments.

The Activated Carbon price chart showed steady month-over-month increases, indicating long-term strength. Historical comparison via the Activated Carbon price history suggests a consistent upward pattern due to evolving environmental standards.

Key Growth Drivers



Increasing adoption in air and water purification solutions across developing nations.

Expanding application in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and energy storage industries.

Rising governmental focus on environmental safety and carbon footprint reduction. Technological advancements in reactivation and regeneration of Activated Carbon materials.

