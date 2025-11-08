Zelensky Announces Program To Strengthen Air Defense Of Kherson And Other Frontline Cities
“A program will soon be developed to enhance the protection of Kherson's airspace and to counter enemy UAVs. It was presented today and is already prepared,” Zelensky said.Read also: Kuleba: Mykolaiv's water to rank among Ukraine's cleanest after new treatment facilities launch
According to the President, similar programs are planned to be implemented for other settlements located near the front line.
As reported by Ukrinform, American actress, model, film director, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv.
