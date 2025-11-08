Zelensky Announces Program To Strengthen Air Defense Of Kherson And Other Frontline Cities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made this announcement during a briefing following the Staff meeting, Ukrinform reports.

“A program will soon be developed to enhance the protection of Kherson's airspace and to counter enemy UAVs. It was presented today and is already prepared,” Zelensky said.

According to the President, similar programs are planned to be implemented for other settlements located near the front line.

