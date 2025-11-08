Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Boosts Non-Oil Imports From Azerbaijan In 9M2025

2025-11-08 12:13:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $52.8 million to Uzbekistan from January through September 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that this represents an increase of $24.9 million, nearly doubling compared to the same period last year ($27.9 million).

The largest shares of Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports went to Russia (33.2 percent), Türkiye (16.5 percent), Switzerland (9.4 percent), Georgia (9.2 percent), Ukraine (5.6 percent), the United Arab Emirates (3 percent), Kazakhstan (2.7 percent), Belarus (2.1 percent), Uzbekistan (2 percent), Turkmenistan (1.9 percent), and other countries (14.6 percent).

To note, Azerbaijan's non-oil product exports reached a substantial valuation of $2.65 billion across various markets from January through September 2025. This signifies a valuation uptick of $184 million, translating to a 7.5 percent enhancement relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.

Trend News Agency

