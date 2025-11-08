PM Modi To Address Mega Rally In Bihar's Bettiah Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive public rally on Saturday in Kudiya Kothi Maidan, Chanpatia in Bihar's West Champaran district, as part of the campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 11.

Extensive security arrangements have been made, with multiple layers of police and specialized forces deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

According to officials, candidates from all West and East Champaran Assembly constituencies will attend the rally, which is expected to draw a huge crowd of BJP supporters and locals.

Ahead of the visit, local BJP leaders submitted a letter to the Prime Minister's Office requesting the reopening of the Chanpatia sugar mill, which has been closed for years. Many residents hope that PM Modi will make an announcement regarding its revival during his speech, viewing it as a significant step towards boosting local employment and the region's economy.

The rally marks an important moment in the BJP's campaign efforts in north Bihar, where the party is seeking to consolidate its base ahead of the polls.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing another election rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the RJD-Congress alliance, accusing it of promoting a“culture of fear and violence” among the youth. Referring to a recent controversial remark from a Mahagathbandhan event, he said,“A young supporter had publicly declared he would carry a katta (pistol) when Tejashwi Yadav's government would come to power.”

He further alleged,“The people of Jungle Raj have everything required to create an atmosphere of fear, extortion and kidnapping in Bihar. If they get power again, they will repeat the same.”

Recalling the difficult times during the earlier RJD–Congress rule, the Prime Minister said that Naxalism was at its peak and people were afraid to travel at night.“The situation changed only after the NDA came to power in Bihar under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership,” he said.

PM Modi also asserted that from 2005 to 2014, RJD and Congress governments at the Centre obstructed Nitish Kumar's administration.“After we were elected in 2014, the double-engine government accelerated growth. We have given three times more money to Bihar for development works,” he added.