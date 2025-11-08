Fires Break Out In Kyiv Due To Russian Attack
"In the Pechersk district, we are recording fires caused by the attack. Details are being clarified," the statement reads.Read also: Russian drone hit house in Kharkiv region, woman killed
It is noted that cars caught fire at two locations in the Pechersk district. Information about casualties is being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a multi-story building in Dnipro was damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack. Several apartments were destroyed, and there are injured people.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
