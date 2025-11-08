Pat Cummins Bowling At Full Pace, Aims For Ashes Return At Gabba

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 8 (IANS) Australia captain Pat Cummins has been bowling at full pace during NSW nets in preparation for the second Ashes Test. He has increased his bowling efforts during NSW training as he prepares to be fit for the Gabba Test, set to begin on December 4.

Cummins was earlier ruled out of the highly anticipated Ashes opener in Perth starting on November 21. However, the fast-bowling ace is now eyeing to play in the day-night Test at the Gabba.

Cummins had a solid practice session at the SCG on Saturday as NSW gets ready to face Victoria in the Sheffield Shield starting Monday. The 32-year-old bowled at full speed during net sessions, putting forth promising signals, Cricket Australia reports.

Australia will enter the first Test with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Boland, all of whom will play in the Shield matches before heading to Perth.

Cummins this week acknowledged that continuing to play unchanged from the second Test through the end of the series was unlikely, as he is recovering from back stress. However, any participation in the series is bound to concern England, who think they have gained an edge over Scott Boland after his two underwhelming Tests during the 2023 Ashes.

“(I'm bowling) at about 115 or 120 (km/h). I'll have a bit of a bowl later in the week. Each session is incremental, so it'll be a little bit more intense, and once I go over to Perth it should be pretty close to a full run-up, and I'll get some overs in.

“It's absolutely fine. There's no stress so far. It doesn't guarantee anything, but all the signs look pretty good so far. I've had the same injury a few times – albeit quite a while ago – so I know what to expect. With any break from bowling, you're going to feel a few aches and creaks. I felt that but I know it's all normal.

“I feel really good and feel like we've got a really good plan, so hopefully I'll take part in a fair bit of the summer,” the pacer had told Channel 7 earlier this week.