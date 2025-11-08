Woman Injured Due To Russian Shelling Of Kherson
“A woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson,” the report said.
It is noted that the 62-year-old Kherson resident, who was indoors at the time of the attack, was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, injuries to her back, arm, and leg, as well as blast and closed head injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital to receive medical help.
The Kherson City Military Administration claims that the 62-year-old Kherson resident was injured as a result of shelling of the Dniprovskyi district by Russian occupation forces at around 3:30 p.m.Read also: Russians reduce activity in Pokrovsk to minimize losses - Defense Forces
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, killing a 53-year-old man.
In Kherson, a 68-year-old man was taken to the hospital after coming under enemy fire in the Dniprovskyi district at around 1:00 p.m.
Illustrative photo
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment