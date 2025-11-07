403
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Eastern DR Congo
(MENAFN) The humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is deteriorating as violence persists and funding for aid remains insufficient, the UN World Food Program (WFP) cautioned on Friday.
The escalating conflict has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, resulting in severe hunger, according to Cynthia Jones, WFP’s country director for DR Congo. She spoke during the weekly press briefing at the UN Geneva Office via video link.
Jones highlighted the extreme difficulties faced by UN aid organizations, particularly in regions dominated by M23 rebels, who are allegedly supported by Rwanda.
She noted that shortages in humanitarian funding have only intensified the crisis.
Aid delivery could become more feasible if air access were restored, she explained, as two airports in M23-controlled areas "have been closed basically since the end of January." Jones emphasized that the WFP is urgently advocating for the creation of a humanitarian air corridor.
The warning comes shortly after a report by UN-backed food insecurity analysts at the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) platform, which indicated that almost 25 million people are enduring high levels of food insecurity.
Jones stressed the human impact of the crisis, saying: "This means what for families? It means that they're skipping their meals, depleting all of their household assets. They're selling off their animals."
