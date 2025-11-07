403
UN Reports Barriers to Aid, Severe Agricultural Damage in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Nations (UN) announced on Friday that humanitarian assistance entering the Gaza Strip continues to face strict limitations imposed by Israel, even after the declaration of a ceasefire. According to the organization, only 13% of Gaza’s farmland remains undamaged, yet even that portion is currently unreachable.
Referring to data from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq stated during a press briefing that "despite significant progress on the humanitarian scale-up, people's urgent needs are still immense, with impediments not being lifted quickly enough since the ceasefire."
Haq explained that "as of this Monday, the UN and our partners have collected from Gaza's crossings more than 37,000 metric tons of aid, mostly food," emphasizing that "entry continues to be limited to only two crossings with no direct access from Israel to northern Gaza or from Egypt to southern Gaza."
He further mentioned that "this is on top of certain items and NGO staff not being let in," underscoring the persistent constraints on both supplies and personnel.
Highlighting the critical humanitarian situation, Haq noted that "most displaced people remain in overcrowded makeshift sites, many of which were established spontaneously in open or unsafe areas," while also pointing out that "local food production remains challenging."
According to Haq, "only 13% of cropland in the Gaza Strip has not been damaged, and most of it remains inaccessible because it is located in areas where the Israeli military remains deployed."
He cited a UN assessment showing that "between 79 to 89% of greenhouse areas, agricultural wells and farming infrastructure have been damaged" and "nearly 89% of orchard trees, especially olive trees, have been damaged, or in most cases, destroyed."
This report underscores the dire state of Gaza’s agricultural sector and the ongoing obstacles preventing aid from reaching those most in need, despite international calls for greater humanitarian access.
