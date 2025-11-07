J.R. Cunningham Joins Cybersecurity Leader Cybriant As Chief Security Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Leadership Advances Cybriant's Delivery of Managed Cybersecurity Services as a Certified Google SecOps Partner

Alpharetta, Georgia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybriant is pleased to announce that J.R. Cunningham has joined the company as its new Chief Security Officer. Cunningham brings decades of cybersecurity experience to the position, having advanced the discipline by working on the frontline for leading industry organizations, delivering critical thought leadership, and innovating best practices.

Cunningham has a proven track record of delivering effective cybersecurity across the globe and in critical industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, defense, the intelligence community and government. He invented a patented method for predictive cyber risk assessment which is used in critical US Missile Defense Applications. Prior to joining Cybriant, J.R. helped lead the transformation of Nuspire into a globally recognized security company. He was also a“Security Shark” working with Robert Herjavec from the hit ABC show Shark Tank as leader of Herjavec Group's Security Consulting team.

"In our profession, it's rare for providers to meet clients where they are in their security journey, which leads to ineffective and inefficient solutions,” said Cunningham.“I joined Cybriant because it brings an unbeatable combination of dedicated cybersecurity professionals who are committed to their clients, delivering world-class technologies including Google's AI-powered SecOps platform. The people of this company are what cyber practitioners aspire to be."

Per Jeff Uhlich, Cybriant CEO,“The addition of J.R. Cunningham to our executive team reflects the company's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade services with market leading talent and technology. His expertise compliments our proven managed services delivery with the ability to advise companies of all sizes on their security strategies and vision. Cybriant's clients will benefit greatly from his years of experience and insightful guidance.”









J.R. Cunningham, Cybriant Chief Security Officer

About Cybriant

Cybriant, a certified Google Cloud SecOps Delivery partner, helps companies make and sustain informed business decisions through the design, implementation, and operation of their cyber risk management programs. An award winning MSSP, Cybriant delivers a comprehensive and customizable set of strategic and managed cybersecurity services including: Managed SecOps SIEM/SOAR, 24/7 Managed Detection & Remediation (MDR), Vulnerability & Patch Management, CMMC Gap Analysis, Risk Assessments, Penetration Testing and vCISO. Cybriant brings effective and cost-efficient enterprise grade cybersecurity strategy and solutions to all companies, regardless of their size.

Press inquiries

Cybriant



David Cross

404-723-0420






