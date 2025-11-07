Irreverent Warriors From Grunt Style Foundation Earns 4-Star Rating From Charity Navigator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Among the Nation's Most Trusted Nonprofits

St Louis, MO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Irreverent Warriors (powered by Grunt Style Foundation) is proud to announce that its strong financial health, accountability, and proven effectiveness have earned it a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most respected nonprofit evaluator. This prestigious rating places Irreverent Warriors among the top tier of charities nationwide, officially designating it a“Give with Confidence” organization.

Charity Navigator's comprehensive evaluation goes beyond finances to assess the overall health and impact of nonprofit organizations. The rating reflects performance in four key areas: Leadership & Adaptability, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Impact & Results.

“We are delighted to provide IW with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator.“The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that IW can accomplish in the years ahead.”

Earning a 98% overall score, Irreverent Warriors demonstrates exceptional stewardship of donor funds and measurable results in preventing veteran suicide through connection, camaraderie, and purpose. According to its latest IRS Form 990, over 90% of all expenditures directly support program services, including peer-support hikes, holistic healing retreats, and emotional resilience programs for veterans across the country.

“This rating validates what our community has always known, Irreverent Warriors and Grunt Style Foundation are transparent, accountable, and dedicated to impact,” said Tim Jensen, President of the Board.“Every dollar donated goes toward saving lives and strengthening the tribe of veterans we serve.”

For more information or to support the mission, visit or register for the IW Annual Virtual 5K, where anyone can run, walk, or ruck to raise funds that directly prevent veteran suicide.

Attachment

Irreverent Warriors

CONTACT: Tim Jensen Grunt Style LLC 877 554 7868...