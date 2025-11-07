GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Enhancing and Expanding our ETF Product Offerings

Quarter End AUM of $35.0 billion (+9% versus Q3 2024)

Quarterly Revenues Grew 10% to $63.2 million

Third Quarter EPS of $0.68 versus $0.69 in the Third Quarter of 2024

Strong Liquidity Position and Cash Generation Support Capital Returns: $200.8 million in Cash and Investments (No Debt); 22.1 million Shares Outstanding After Repurchasing 237,000 Shares During Q3 2025

Board Authorizes 25% Increase to Quarterly Dividend to $0.10 Per Share, an Additional 500,000 Share Buyback, and $2.5 million Charitable Contribution Chairman and co-CEO Elects to Waive Management Fee for December GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“Gabelli”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 63,217 $ 57,546 Expenses 46,595 35,917 Operating income 16,622 21,629 Non-operating income 4,340 1,027 Net income 15,207 16,834 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.69 Operating margin 26.3 % 37.6 %





Giving Back to Society - $80 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm's combined charitable donations total approximately $80 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of Gabelli's charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, Gabelli shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

The charitable giving program continues today with the Gabelli Funds Foundation, a private foundation, established in September 2024. On November 7, 2025, Gabelli's board of directors authorized an additional $2.5 million contribution.

Revenue



(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Investment advisory and incentive fees Funds $ 42,803 $ 38,847 Institutional and Private Wealth Management 16,531 14,977 SICAV 13 5 Performance-based (13 ) - Total $ 59,334 $ 53,829 Distribution fees and other income 3,883 3,717 Total revenue $ 63,217 $ 57,546





The year over year increase in Funds revenues was primarily the result of higher average assets under management. The Institutional and Private Wealth Management increase in revenues was the result of higher equity assets (including the addition of the PWM assets of Gabelli-Keeley in May 2025) at the beginning of the quarter, which are generally used to calculate the revenues. The increase in distribution fees and other income was primarily the result of an increase in equity mutual funds AUM that pay distribution fees.

Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Compensation $ 32,762 $ 22,566 Management fee 2,338 2,517 Distribution costs 5,920 6,033 Other operating expenses 5,575 4,801 Total expenses $ 46,595 $ 35,917





The higher compensation expense in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year quarter is comprised of $2.6 million of higher fixed compensation, $2.1 million of higher variable compensation and the $5.5 million of waived compensation in the 2024 quarter.

Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 26.3% for the third quarter of 2025 compared with 37.6% for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Gain from investments, net $ 2,835 $ 3,370 Interest and dividend income 1,868 2,947 Interest expense (a) (363 ) (290 ) Charitable giving contribution - (5,000 ) Total non-operating income $ 4,340 $ 1,027 (a) Related to GAAP accounting of finance lease.





Non-operating income was $3.3 million higher for the quarter, after accounting for the $5.0 million contribution made in the 2024 period to establish the private foundation in support of our ongoing charitable giving program. This was partially offset by lower mark-to-market values on our investments portfolio for the quarter and a decrease in interest and dividend income.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 27.5% versus 25.7% for the third quarter of 2024.

At September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, seed capital, and investments were $200.8 million with no debt. There were 22.1 million shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

Assets Under Management

(In millions) As of September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Mutual Funds $ 9,484 $ 8,817 $ 8,440 Closed-end Funds 8,031 7,627 7,459 Institutional & PWM (a) (b) 11,975 11,374 10,984 SICAV 10 9 9 Total Equities 29,500 27,827 26,892 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund 5,517 5,498 5,268 Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 32 32 Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 5,549 5,530 5,300 Total Assets Under Management $ 35,049 $ 33,357 $ 32,192 (a) Includes $216, $211, and $278 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. (b) Includes $258, $210, and $212 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.





Assets under management on September 30, 2025 were $35.0 billion, an increase of 4.8% from the $33.4 billion on June 30, 2025. The quarter's increase consisted of net market appreciation of $1.9 billion partially offset by net outflows of $0.1 billion and distributions, net of reinvestments, of $0.2 billion.

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Open-end Mutual Funds on September 30, 2025 were $9.4 billion, an increase of 8.0% from the $8.7 billion at June 30, 2025. The quarterly change was attributed to:



Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $6 million;

Net outflows of $64 million; and Net market appreciation of $733 million.



In July, we filed a regulatory application to allow an existing open-end mutual fund to add an ETF share class, or“Class E,” which is currently pending with the regulator.

ETFs

Assets under management in ETFs on September 30, 2025 were $78 million, an increase of 5.4% from the $74 million at June 30, 2025. The quarterly change was attributed to:

Net market appreciation of $4 million.



We continue to expand our ETF lineup, and expect to launch several new ETFs:



Gabelli High Income ETF (GBHI)

Keeley Dividend ETF (KDVD) Gabelli Opportunities in Live and Sports ETF (GOLS)



Our four semi-transparent ETFs will become transparent ETFs in mid-December, and will begin to disclose their portfolio holdings daily:



Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP)

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW)

Gabelli Automation ETF (GAST), which will also change its name to Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (GCAD)

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on September 30, 2025 were $8.0 billion, an increase of 5.3% from the $7.6 billion on June 30, 2025. The quarterly change was comprised of:



New offerings of $43 million of 5.2% preferred shares;

Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $138 million;

Net outflows of $16 million, the redemption of $16 million of preferred shares, the repurchase of $6 million of common stock partially offset by the issuance of $6 million common stock; and Net market appreciation of $515 million.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on September 30, 2025 were $12.0 billion, an increase of 5.3% from the $11.4 billion on June 30, 2025. The quarterly change was due to:



Net outflows of $53 million; and Net market appreciation of $654 million.

SICAV

Assets under management were $10 million in the GAMCO All Cap Value sleeve and the GAMCO Convertible Securities sleeve on September 30, 2025, as compared to $9 million at June 30, 2025.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on September 30, 2025 were $5.5 billion, unchanged from June 30, 2025.









The Gabelli Gold Fund – Up 42% For 3 rd quarter of 2025

Portfolio manager Caesar Bryan commented on The Gabelli Gold Fund's 3rd quarter 2025 performance:

The third quarter of 2025 saw a sharp advance in both the gold price and gold equities. Building on strong gains earlier in the year, the price of gold rose by 16.7% during the quarter, climbing from $3,306 to $3,859 per ounce. Gold equities appreciated by well over 40% and again outpaced the metal, maintaining the leverage historically associated with the sector after years of underperformance. This continued strength occurred against a backdrop of currency volatility, mounting fiscal pressures, and geopolitical risk. These tailwinds have kept gold in demand from central banks, particularly in China and emerging markets where trust in dollar-based reserves is increasingly questioned. Despite their strong performance gold equities only recently surpassed their prior highs from 2011. At today's gold price we calculate many of our portfolio companies are trading at mid and high teens free cash flow yields on 2026 earnings and a significant discount to net present value. We believe this is supportive of higher prices.

Assets Under Administration

(In millions) As of September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Teton Advisors, Inc. (a) $ 292 $ 287 $ 883 SICAV 494 455 431 Total Assets Under Administration $ 786 $ 742 $ 1,314 (a) Includes $216, $211 and $278 of subadvised AUM for Teton Advisors, Inc. at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.





AUA on September 30, 2025 were $0.8 billion, an increase of $0.1 billion, or 14.3%, from the $0.7 billion at June 30, 2025.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2025, Gabelli returned $7.5 million to shareholders by repurchasing 236,529 shares for $5.7 million at an average investment of $23.83 per share and by paying a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share totaling $1.8 million. At September 30, 2025, the total shares remaining under the Stock Repurchase Program were 702,951. From October 1, 2025 to November 7, 2025, the Company has repurchased 40,332 shares at an average price of $23.48 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.8 million. On November 7, 2025, the board of directors increased the authorized shares to be repurchased under the program by 500,000 shares.

On November 7, 2025, Gabelli's board of directors authorized a 25% increase to the regular quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be $0.10 per share, payable on December 30, 2025 to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 16, 2025.

Balance Sheet Information

As of September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, seed capital, and investments were $200.8 million, compared with $182.8 million as of December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, stockholders' equity was $159.9 million compared to $137.3 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity resulted from $54.3 million in net income offset partially by the payment of $6.8 million for the acquisition of Gabelli-Keeley AUM, $19.6 million of stock buybacks, and $5.3 million in dividends.

Symposiums/Conferences



On September 4th, we hosted the 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of eighteen companies operating in the aerospace eco-system.



On September 17th, GAMCO hosted its 3rd annual PFAS Symposium featuring presentations from regulators, the industry association and management from private and public companies.



We are hosting the following symposiums and conferences in the fourth quarter of 2025:





49th Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (November 3rd and 4th)

7th Healthcare Symposium (November 14th) – The symposium will cover the future of multi-cancer screening, empowering beneficiaries through consumerism, developments for aging in place, and vaccine access and development.



Our 2025 symposiums and conferences:





About Gabelli

Gabelli (OTCQX: GAMI), established in 1977, is a widely-recognized provider of investment advisory services to 27 open-end funds, 13 United States closed-end funds and one United Kingdom investment company, 5 actively managed exchange traded funds, one société d'investissement à capital variable, and approximately 1,900 institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the U.S. The Company's revenues are based primarily on the levels of assets under management and fees associated with the various investment products.

In 1977, Gabelli launched its well-known All Cap Value equity strategy, Gabelli Value, in a separate account format and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business. Today, Gabelli offers a diverse set of client solutions across asset classes (e.g. Equities, Debt Instruments, Convertibles, non-market correlated Merger Arbitrage), regions, market capitalizations, sectors (e.g. Gold, Utilities) and investment styles (e.g. Value, Growth). Gabelli serves a broad client base, including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit

Fitch rating drivers include: credit quality, interest rate risk, liquid assets, maturity profiles, and the capabilities of the investment advisor

Money Market Fund

Investment in the fund is neither guaranteed nor insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any government agency. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. The fund's sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time. You could lose money by investing in the fund.

Gold

Investments related to gold and other precious metals and minerals are considered speculative and are affected by a variety of worldwide economic, financial, and political factors. Investing in foreign securities involves risks not ordinarily associated with investment in domestic issues. Funds concentrating in specific sectors may experience greater fluctuations in value than funds that are more diversified. Not FDIC Insured. Not Bank Guaranteed. May Lose Value.

As of September 30, 2025, GAMI and affiliates owned less than one percent of all stocks mentioned in the Gold Fund.

Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Investment returns and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. When shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. Visit for performance information as of the most recent month end.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Revenue: Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 59,334 $ 55,445 $ 53,829 Distribution fees and other income 3,883 3,579 3,717 Total revenue 63,217 59,024 57,546 Expenses: Compensation 32,762 25,035 22,566 Management fee 2,338 2,785 2,517 Distribution costs 5,920 5,319 6,033 Other operating expenses 5,575 6,715 4,801 Total expenses 46,595 39,854 35,917 Operating income 16,622 19,170 21,629 Non-operating income: Gain from investments, net 2,835 4,567 3,370 Interest and dividend income 1,868 1,615 2,947 Interest expense (363 ) (310 ) (290 ) Charitable giving contribution - - (5,000 ) Total non-operating income 4,340 5,872 1,027 Income before provision for income taxes 20,962 25,042 22,656 Provision for income taxes 5,755 4,211 5,822 Net income $ 15,207 $ 20,831 $ 16,834 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.93 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.93 $ 0.69 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 22,268 22,399 24,263 Diluted 22,268 22,399 24,263 Shares outstanding 22,120 22,357 24,235





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2025

2024

2024

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,181 $ 17,254 $ 102,296 Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills 49,911 99,216 99,096 Investments in securities 45,433 36,855 31,179 Seed capital investments 33,246 29,452 28,424 Receivable from brokers 5,682 3,103 2,901 Other receivables 22,479 21,246 19,541 Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 11,456 8,042 7,801 Other assets 14,018 9,509 10,132 Total assets $ 254,406 $ 224,677 $ 301,370 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Income taxes payable $ 3,564 $ 193 $ 40 Compensation payable 46,001 40,633 44,522 Dividends payable - - 48,469 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,943 46,546 53,023 Total liabilities 94,508 87,372 146,054 Stockholders' equity 159,898 137,305 155,316 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 254,406 $ 224,677 $ 301,370





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management By investment vehicle (in millions) Three Months Ended % Changed From September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025

2024

Equities: Mutual Funds Beginning of period assets $ 8,817 $ 7,959 $ 8,035 Inflows 285 665 175 Outflows (349 ) (423 ) (415 ) Net inflows (outflows) (64 ) 242 (240 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 737 620 652 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (6 ) (4 ) (7 ) Total increase (decrease) 667 858 405 Assets under management, end of period $ 9,484 $ 8,817 $ 8,440 7.6 % 12.4 % Percentage of total assets under management 27.1 % 26.4 % 26.2 % Average assets under management $ 9,144 $ 8,259 $ 8,177 10.7 % 11.8 % Closed-end Funds Beginning of period assets $ 7,627 $ 7,365 $ 7,052 Inflows 49 19 25 Outflows (22 ) (57 ) (32 ) Net inflows (outflows) 27 (38 ) (7 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 515 445 540 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (138 ) (145 ) (126 ) Total increase (decrease) 404 262 407 Assets under management, end of period 8,031 $ 7,627 $ 7,459 5.3 % 7.7 % Percentage of total assets under management 22.9 % 22.9 % 23.2 % Average assets under management $ 7,821 $ 7,364 $ 7,260 6.2 % 7.7 % Institutional & PWM Beginning of period assets $ 11,374 $ 10,182 $ 10,436 Inflows 327 729 87 Outflows (380 ) (375 ) (373 ) Net inflows (outflows) (53 ) 354 (286 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 654 838 834 Total increase (decrease) 601 1,192 548 Assets under management, end of period $ 11,975 $ 11,374 $ 10,984 5.3 % 9.0 % Percentage of total assets under management 34.2 % 34.1 % 34.1 % Average assets under management $ 11,827 $ 10,941 $ 10,905 8.1 % 8.5 % SICAV Beginning of period assets $ 9 $ 9 $ 9 Inflows - - - Outflows - - - Net inflows (outflows) - - - Market appreciation (depreciation) 1 - - Reclassification to AUA - - - Total increase (decrease) 1 - - Assets under management, end of period $ 10 $ 9 $ 9 11.1 % 11.1 % Percentage of total assets under management 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Average assets under management $ 10 $ 9 $ 9 11.1 % 11.1 % Total Equities Beginning of period assets $ 27,827 $ 25,515 $ 25,532 Inflows 661 1,413 287 Outflows (751 ) (855 ) (820 ) Net inflows (outflows) (90 ) 558 (533 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,907 1,903 2,026 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (144 ) (149 ) (133 ) Reclassification to AUA - - - Total increase (decrease) 1,673 2,312 1,360 Assets under management, end of period $ 29,500 $ 27,827 $ 26,892 6.0 % 9.7 % Percentage of total assets under management 84.2 % 83.4 % 83.5 % Average assets under management $ 28,802 $ 26,573 $ 26,351 8.4 % 9.3 %





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management By investment vehicle - continued (in millions) Three Months Ended % Changed From September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025

2024

Fixed Income: 100% U.S. Treasury fund Beginning of period assets $ 5,498 $ 5,638 $ 5,159 Inflows 1,535 1,243 1,245 Outflows (1,577 ) (1,442 ) (1,205 ) Net inflows (outflows) (42 ) (199 ) 40 Market appreciation (depreciation) 61 59 69 Total increase (decrease) 19 (140 ) 109 Assets under management, end of period $ 5,517 $ 5,498 $ 5,268 0.3 % 4.7 % Percentage of total assets under management 15.7 % 16.5 % 16.4 % Average assets under management $ 5,681 $ 5,561 $ 5,246 2.2 % 8.3 % Institutional & PWM Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 Inflows - - - Outflows - - - Net inflows (outflows) - - - Market appreciation (depreciation) - - - Total increase (decrease) - - - Assets under management, end of period $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % 0.0 % Percentage of total assets under management 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Average assets under management $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Treasuries & Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 5,530 $ 5,670 $ 5,191 Inflows 1,535 1,243 1,245 Outflows (1,577 ) (1,442 ) (1,205 ) Net inflows (outflows) (42 ) (199 ) 40 Market appreciation (depreciation) 61 59 69 Total increase (decrease) 19 (140 ) 109 Assets under management, end of period $ 5,549 $ 5,530 $ 5,300 0.3 % 4.7 % Percentage of total assets under management 15.8 % 16.6 % 16.5 % Average assets under management $ 5,713 $ 5,593 $ 5,278 2.1 % 8.2 % Total AUM Beginning of period assets $ 33,357 $ 31,185 $ 30,723 Inflows 2,196 2,656 1,532 Outflows (2,328 ) (2,297 ) (2,025 ) Net inflows (outflows) (132 ) 359 (493 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,968 1,962 2,095 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (144 ) (149 ) (133 ) Reclassification to AUA - - - Total increase (decrease) 1,692 2,172 1,469 Assets under management, end of period $ 35,049 $ 33,357 $ 32,192 5.1 % 8.9 % Average assets under management $ 34,515 $ 32,166 $ 31,629 7.3 % 9.1 %





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management By investment vehicle (in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 % Change Equities: Mutual Funds Beginning of period assets $ 8,078 $ 7,973 Inflows 1,143 540 Outflows (1,168 ) (1,206 ) Net inflows (outflows) (25 ) (666 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,446 1,149 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (15 ) (16 ) Total increase (decrease) 1,406 467 Assets under management, end of period $ 9,484 $ 8,440 12.4% Percentage of total assets under management 27.1 % 26.2 % Average assets under management $ 8,730 $ 8,079 8.1% Closed-end Funds Beginning of period assets $ 7,344 $ 7,097 Inflows 76 69 Outflows (128 ) (183 ) Net inflows (outflows) (52 ) (114 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,159 855 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (420 ) (379 ) Total increase (decrease) 687 362 Assets under management, end of period $ 8,031 $ 7,459 7.7% Percentage of total assets under management 22.9 % 23.2 % Average assets under management $ 7,565 $ 7,162 5.6% Institutional & PWM Beginning of period assets $ 10,700 $ 10,738 Inflows 1,113 278 Outflows (1,293 ) (1,294 ) Net inflows (outflows) (180 ) (1,016 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,455 1,262 Total increase (decrease) 1,275 246 Assets under management, end of period $ 11,975 $ 10,984 9.0% Percentage of total assets under management 34.2 % 34.1 % Average assets under management $ 10,984 $ 10,827 1.5% SICAV Beginning of period assets $ 9 $ 631 Inflows - - Outflows - (2 ) Net inflows (outflows) - (2 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1 - Reclassification to AUA - (620 ) Total increase (decrease) 1 (622 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 10 $ 9 11.1% Percentage of total assets under management 0.0 % 0.0 % Average assets under management $ 9 $ 9 0.0% Total Equities Beginning of period assets $ 26,131 $ 26,439 Inflows 2,332 887 Outflows (2,589 ) (2,685 ) Net inflows (outflows) (257 ) (1,798 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 4,061 3,266 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (435 ) (395 ) Reclassification to AUA - (620 ) Total increase (decrease) 3,369 453 Assets under management, end of period $ 29,500 $ 26,892 9.7% Percentage of total assets under management 84.2 % 83.5 % Average assets under management $ 27,288 $ 26,077 4.6%





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management By investment vehicle - continued (in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 % Change Fixed Income: 100% U.S. Treasury fund Beginning of period assets $ 5,552 $ 4,615 Inflows 4,150 4,140 Outflows (4,360 ) (3,682 ) Net inflows (outflows) (210 ) 458 Market appreciation (depreciation) 175 195 Total increase (decrease) (35 ) 653 Assets under management, end of period $ 5,517 $ 5,268 4.7%

Percentage of total assets under management 15.7 % 16.4 % Average assets under management $ 5,598 $ 5,048 10.9%

Institutional & PWM Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 32 $ 32 Inflows - - Outflows - - Net inflows (outflows) - - Market appreciation (depreciation) - - Total increase (decrease) - - Assets under management, end of period $ 32 $ 32 0.0%

Percentage of total assets under management 0.1 % 0.1 % Average assets under management $ 32 $ 32 0.0%

Total Treasuries & Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 5,584 $ 4,647 Inflows 4,150 4,140 Outflows (4,360 ) (3,682 ) Net inflows (outflows) (210 ) 458 Market appreciation (depreciation) 175 195 Total increase (decrease) (35 ) 653 Assets under management, end of period $ 5,549 $ 5,300 4.7%

Percentage of total assets under management 15.8 % 16.5 % Average assets under management $ 5,630 $ 5,080 10.8%

Total AUM Beginning of period assets $ 31,715 $ 31,086 Inflows 6,482 5,027 Outflows (6,949 ) (6,367 ) Net inflows (outflows) (467 ) (1,340 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 4,236 3,461 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (435 ) (395 ) Reclassification to AUA - (620 ) Total increase (decrease) 3,334 1,106 Assets under management, end of period $ 35,049 $ 32,192 8.9%

Average assets under management $ 32,918 $ 31,157 5.7%







