Exercise 'Trishul': India Tests Joint Military Ops In Multi-Domain

The Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) "Trishul", led by the Indian Navy in close coordination with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, is currently underway across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, as well as in the North Arabian Sea. The large-scale joint drills, which began in early November 2025, aim to validate and synchronise operational procedures among the three Services for effect-based joint operations in a multi-domain environment, a release said.

The exercise is being conducted under the aegis of the Headquarters Western Naval Command, in collaboration with the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the South Western Air Command of the IAF. The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), and several central agencies are also participating, reflecting enhanced inter-agency coordination and integrated operational planning.

Combined Arms and Desert Drills

As part of the ongoing activities, the aviation assets of the Thar Raptor Brigade, in close coordination with the mechanised formations of Sudarshan Chakra and Konark Corps, carried out high-tempo Combined Arms operations to validate seamless joint capabilities under realistic battlefield conditions. These integrated exercises are part of Southern Command's ongoing desert drills, MaruJwala and Akhand Prahaar, being held under the Tri-services framework of Exercise Trishul.

The operations focus on refining and validating joint aviation-mechanised Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), ensuring enhanced coordination and combat readiness. Covering a wide range of aviation missions -- including surveillance and reconnaissance, special heliborne operations, rapid troop insertions, and close-support manoeuvres the exercises highlight technological synergy, operational excellence, and the spirit of jointness among participating formations.

Joint Amphibious Exercise Along Western Seaboard

Earlier today, showcasing Tri-Service synergy under Exercise Trishul, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command have embarked on a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Indian Navy along India's Western seaboard, the Southern Command Indian Army said.

In a post on X, Southern Command shared, "Showcasing Tri-Service synergy under Exercise Trishul, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command have embarked on a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Indian Navy along India's Western seaboard. Integrated planning, mobilisation, embarkation and meticulous rehearsals, preceded the final phase of this Integrated Amphibious Task Force which has embarked to validate Multi-Domain Amphibious Assault Operations, encompassing coordinated Land, Sea & Air manoeuvres in a realistic operational environment."

Southern Command said that the exercise aims to validate integrated mission planning, operational readiness and interoperability in addressing contemporary security challenges, while demonstrating India's Amphibious capabilities.

"From shore to ship, and beyond the horizon, the mission underscores India's resolve, Tri-Service integration, and readiness to secure national interests across multiple domains," Southern Command added. (ANI)

