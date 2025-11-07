Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:28 PM EST - McCoy Global Inc.: announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Reported revenue of $14.8 million for the quarter, a decrease of 6% from the comparative period. Reported net earnings of $0.6 million, on revenues of $14.8 million, an increase of 7% from the comparative period. McCoy Global Inc. shares T are trading down $0.15 at $3.05.

Baystreet.ca

